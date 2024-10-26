Left Menu

Nvidia Surpasses Apple: The AI Chipmaker's Rise to Market Dominance

Nvidia overtook Apple to become the world's most valuable company, driven by high demand for its AI chips. Nvidia's market cap briefly reached $3.53 trillion. While Apple and Microsoft remain close competitors, Nvidia benefits from the AI boom, making significant gains in value throughout the year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 02:56 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 02:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nvidia captured the spotlight by dethroning Apple as the world's most valuable company, as insatiable demand for its AI chips powered a soaring stock rally. The tech giant's market cap reached an impressive $3.53 trillion, narrowly edging out Apple, according to Friday's LSEG data.

Nvidia shares ended the day with a 0.8% rise, valuing the company at $3.47 trillion, whereas Apple's valuation increased by 0.4% to $3.52 trillion. While Nvidia marked its dominance, Microsoft's market value stood at $3.18 trillion, reflecting its competitive hold in the AI space.

Since its early days as a videogame processor designer in the 1990s, Nvidia has advanced significantly, particularly in October when its stock rose by 18%. The arrival of a new funding round from OpenAI and strong semiconductor demand further propelled Nvidia's growth, solidifying its position in the tech sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

