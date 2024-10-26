U.S. Strengthens Taiwan Defense Strategy with Major Arms Deal

The United States has taken a significant step in bolstering Taiwan's defense capabilities by approving a major arms deal. The deal includes advanced radar systems valued at approximately $828 million and a comprehensive surface-to-air missile system priced at $1.16 billion. This move comes amidst increasing regional tensions and reflects the U.S.'s commitment to Taiwan's security.

The Pentagon announced on Friday that the principal contractor for this sophisticated missile system will be the renowned RTX Corp. This collaboration highlights the ongoing defense cooperation between the two nations, emphasizing the strategic importance of this arrangement in a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape.

This arms deal is expected to enhance Taiwan's surveillance and defensive operations, providing significant upgrades to its current military infrastructure. The approval marks a pivotal moment in U.S.-Taiwan relations, aiming to deter potential threats and secure stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)