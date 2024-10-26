India's Space Leap: Testing Home-grown Electric Thrusters

India is advancing its space technology with a significant step forward in electric propulsion. This December, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) plans to test indigenously developed electric thrusters, which promise to reduce the weight of spacecraft while enhancing their capabilities.

Speaking at the Sardar Patel Lecture, ISRO Chairman S. Somanath revealed that the upcoming Technology Demonstrator Satellite (TDS-01) will be the first to employ these locally made electric propulsion systems. This satellite will also showcase newly developed traveling wave tube amplifiers, crucial for communication and remote sensing payloads.

Compared to traditional chemical propellants, the electric propulsion system drastically reduces fuel requirements, potentially cutting down from over two tonnes to just 200 kilograms. However, the main challenge remains the low thrust, meaning satellites take longer to reach their intended orbits. Nonetheless, this innovation marks a crucial development in India's space capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)