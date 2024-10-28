Left Menu

Senator Moran Pushes FAA for Speedy Space Licensing

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran has urged the FAA to expedite its space launch license process. His letter highlights industry frustration, with figures like Elon Musk criticizing the pace of approvals. The FAA faces challenges like staffing issues and the need for new regulations, but has recently shown some progress.

Updated: 28-10-2024 23:09 IST
In a significant move, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran has called on the Federal Aviation Administration to expedite its review process for private rocket launch licenses. Moran's letter, dated October 25 and addressed to FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker, highlights concerns over the agency's pace in a rapidly growing space sector.

The senator's request echoes a growing industry frustration, particularly from Elon Musk's SpaceX, whose frequent launches have challenged the FAA's regulatory capacity. Musk's critique aligns with wider industry sentiments that the FAA's procedures are hampering progress in space ventures.

Despite these criticisms, the FAA has taken steps to improve its process, approving SpaceX's recent Starship test license ahead of schedule. Moran also suggested the possibility of restructuring the FAA's commercial space division to improve efficiency and accountability.

