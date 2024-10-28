Senator Moran Pushes FAA for Speedy Space Licensing

In a significant move, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran has called on the Federal Aviation Administration to expedite its review process for private rocket launch licenses. Moran's letter, dated October 25 and addressed to FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker, highlights concerns over the agency's pace in a rapidly growing space sector.

The senator's request echoes a growing industry frustration, particularly from Elon Musk's SpaceX, whose frequent launches have challenged the FAA's regulatory capacity. Musk's critique aligns with wider industry sentiments that the FAA's procedures are hampering progress in space ventures.

Despite these criticisms, the FAA has taken steps to improve its process, approving SpaceX's recent Starship test license ahead of schedule. Moran also suggested the possibility of restructuring the FAA's commercial space division to improve efficiency and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)