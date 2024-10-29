Rapid7: A Cybersecurity Powerhouse in Acquisition Talks
Rapid7, a Boston-based cybersecurity firm, is exploring a sale after attracting interest from buyout firms such as Advent, Bain Capital, and EQT. Advised by Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, the company faces pressure from activist investor Jana Partners. Rapid7 specializes in vulnerability management, competing with Tenable and Qualys.
Rapid7, a notable name in the cybersecurity domain with a market valuation of $2.4 billion, is currently considering its options after receiving acquisition interest from leading buyout firms.
The Boston-based company, under the guidance of Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, has entered preliminary discussions with private equity giants like Advent, Bain Capital, and EQT about a potential sale. However, insiders caution that these talks are in the early stages and may not culminate in a deal.
In addition to outside interest, Rapid7 is under pressure from Jana Partners, an activist investor holding a 5.8% stake. The firm's shares have fallen by 32% this year, contrasting with the S&P 500 systems software index's 17% rise, and it continues to face significant competition from rivals like Tenable and Qualys.
(With inputs from agencies.)
