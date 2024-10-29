Rapid7: A Cybersecurity Powerhouse in Acquisition Talks

Rapid7, a notable name in the cybersecurity domain with a market valuation of $2.4 billion, is currently considering its options after receiving acquisition interest from leading buyout firms.

The Boston-based company, under the guidance of Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, has entered preliminary discussions with private equity giants like Advent, Bain Capital, and EQT about a potential sale. However, insiders caution that these talks are in the early stages and may not culminate in a deal.

In addition to outside interest, Rapid7 is under pressure from Jana Partners, an activist investor holding a 5.8% stake. The firm's shares have fallen by 32% this year, contrasting with the S&P 500 systems software index's 17% rise, and it continues to face significant competition from rivals like Tenable and Qualys.

(With inputs from agencies.)