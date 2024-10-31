China's Electronic Displays: A National Security Dilemma

China's growing dominance in electronic display technology is stirring national security concerns in the United States, according to a new report. The increasing reliance on Chinese-made displays for military technology could leave the U.S. vulnerable in times of conflict, authors warn.

The report, titled "Displays are the New Batteries," highlights the importance of displays in military equipment, from fighter jets to augmented reality systems. Co-authors Joe McReynolds and James Mulvenon argue that China's subsidies could cripple international competition, making the U.S. overly dependent on Chinese products.

China, supported by substantial government investments covering 50% to 70% of costs, has captured a significant share of the display market. Companies like BOE Technology Group, now accounting for 16% of the OLED market, illustrate China's rapid rise. The implications are wide-reaching, with previous dominance by Japanese and now South Korean firms such as Samsung being challenged.

(With inputs from agencies.)