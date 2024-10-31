Left Menu

China's Electronic Displays: A National Security Dilemma

China's advancements in electronic display technology pose potential national security risks for the U.S. due to dependency concerns. With significant state subsidies, China is becoming a major player in the global display market, challenging traditional manufacturers and raising strategic industry competition stakes.

China's growing dominance in electronic display technology is stirring national security concerns in the United States, according to a new report. The increasing reliance on Chinese-made displays for military technology could leave the U.S. vulnerable in times of conflict, authors warn.

The report, titled "Displays are the New Batteries," highlights the importance of displays in military equipment, from fighter jets to augmented reality systems. Co-authors Joe McReynolds and James Mulvenon argue that China's subsidies could cripple international competition, making the U.S. overly dependent on Chinese products.

China, supported by substantial government investments covering 50% to 70% of costs, has captured a significant share of the display market. Companies like BOE Technology Group, now accounting for 16% of the OLED market, illustrate China's rapid rise. The implications are wide-reaching, with previous dominance by Japanese and now South Korean firms such as Samsung being challenged.

