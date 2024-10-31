Zelle Streamlines to Bank Apps Amidst Fraud Concerns

Zelle's parent company announced a strategic shift away from its stand-alone mobile app, directing users to access the peer-to-peer payments platform through banking apps instead.

Initially launched in 2017 to accommodate users from financial institutions not yet integrated into its network, Zelle has now expanded to over 2,200 banks. Subsequently, Early Warning Services, Zelle's overseeing company, reported that merely 2% of its transactions occur via the app.

This shift underscores Zelle's widespread adoption despite challenges from major competitors like ApplePay and GooglePay. As the standalone app pivots to focus on consumer education about scams, users must re-enroll at their institutions by March 2025, adding urgency amidst growing concerns about fraud and scams addressed by U.S. regulators.

