Apple's AI Infusion Revitalizes iPhone Sales

Apple reversed its iPhone sales slump with a 6% increase during the July-September quarter. This boost was attributed to the integration of artificial intelligence and an array of new features. However, investors were somewhat disappointed, leading to a 1% drop in Apple's stock price.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 01-11-2024 02:41 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 02:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Apple successfully countered a recent slump in iPhone sales, showcasing a 6% increase during the summer quarter from the previous year, according to its fiscal fourth-quarter report.

The rise in sales marked a turning point after two consecutive declines, thanks to the company's focus on integrating artificial intelligence into its products. However, investor expectations were slightly higher, causing a 1% dip in Apple's stock post-report release.

The new iPhone 16 lineup incorporates features labeled as 'Apple Intelligence' and highlights Apple's distinctive approach to AI amidst its competition with Samsung and Google.

