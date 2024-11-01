Apple's AI Infusion Revitalizes iPhone Sales

Apple successfully countered a recent slump in iPhone sales, showcasing a 6% increase during the summer quarter from the previous year, according to its fiscal fourth-quarter report.

The rise in sales marked a turning point after two consecutive declines, thanks to the company's focus on integrating artificial intelligence into its products. However, investor expectations were slightly higher, causing a 1% dip in Apple's stock post-report release.

The new iPhone 16 lineup incorporates features labeled as 'Apple Intelligence' and highlights Apple's distinctive approach to AI amidst its competition with Samsung and Google.

