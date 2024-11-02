U.S. Approves $105 Million Mobile Control Systems Sale to Poland
The U.S. State Department has authorized a potential sale of mobile ground control systems to Poland, valued at approximately $105 million. The Pentagon confirmed the approval, highlighting L3Harris as the main contractor for this transaction.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-11-2024 00:43 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 00:43 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a significant development, the U.S. State Department has given the green light for the potential sale of mobile ground control approach systems to Poland, with an estimated price tag of $105 million.
This approval, announced by the Pentagon on Friday, underscores the expanding defense ties between the United States and Poland.
According to the Pentagon, L3Harris has been named as the principal contractor, marking another pivotal role for the company in international defense collaborations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Boohoo's CEO Steps Down Amid Strategic Overhaul and Sales Decline
Motorola’s bestselling smartphones including motorola edge50 Pro and moto g85 go on sale at Flipkart’s Big Diwali Sale starting 21st October
Strong Q2 FY25 Performance: Best Agrolife's Strategic Branded Sales Boost Growth
DJI Battles U.S. Defense Department Over Military Ties Allegation
Russia's Escalating Missile Barrage: Ukraine's Urgent Call for Defense Support