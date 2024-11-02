Left Menu

U.S. Approves $105 Million Mobile Control Systems Sale to Poland

The U.S. State Department has authorized a potential sale of mobile ground control systems to Poland, valued at approximately $105 million. The Pentagon confirmed the approval, highlighting L3Harris as the main contractor for this transaction.

  • United States

In a significant development, the U.S. State Department has given the green light for the potential sale of mobile ground control approach systems to Poland, with an estimated price tag of $105 million.

This approval, announced by the Pentagon on Friday, underscores the expanding defense ties between the United States and Poland.

According to the Pentagon, L3Harris has been named as the principal contractor, marking another pivotal role for the company in international defense collaborations.

