Orbiting Alliances: Russia and Iran's Scientific Leap

In a significant move to cement their scientific collaboration, Russia will deploy two Iranian satellites, Kowsar and Hodhod, into orbit via a Soyuz launcher on Tuesday. This announcement came from Iran's ambassador to Moscow on Monday, highlighting the cooperation between these U.S.-sanctioned nations.

The Kowsar satellite, known for its high-resolution imaging capabilities, alongside the communications-focused Hodhod satellite, represents a groundbreaking venture by Iran's burgeoning private space sector. Iran's semi-official news outlet, Tasnim, reported on this development last month.

Earlier this year, the Russian Soyuz rocket launched Iran's Pars 1 satellite from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, underlining the ongoing scientific and technological partnership between Russia and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)