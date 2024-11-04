Orbiting Alliances: Russia and Iran's Scientific Leap
Russia is set to launch two Iranian satellites, Kowsar and Hodhod, using the Soyuz launcher. This collaboration signals deepening scientific ties between the U.S.-sanctioned nations. The high-resolution imaging and communication satellites mark Iran's private space sector's significant advancement. Previous cooperation included the Pars 1 satellite launch.
In a significant move to cement their scientific collaboration, Russia will deploy two Iranian satellites, Kowsar and Hodhod, into orbit via a Soyuz launcher on Tuesday. This announcement came from Iran's ambassador to Moscow on Monday, highlighting the cooperation between these U.S.-sanctioned nations.
The Kowsar satellite, known for its high-resolution imaging capabilities, alongside the communications-focused Hodhod satellite, represents a groundbreaking venture by Iran's burgeoning private space sector. Iran's semi-official news outlet, Tasnim, reported on this development last month.
Earlier this year, the Russian Soyuz rocket launched Iran's Pars 1 satellite from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, underlining the ongoing scientific and technological partnership between Russia and Iran.
(With inputs from agencies.)
