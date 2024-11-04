Left Menu

Orbiting Alliances: Russia and Iran's Scientific Leap

Russia is set to launch two Iranian satellites, Kowsar and Hodhod, using the Soyuz launcher. This collaboration signals deepening scientific ties between the U.S.-sanctioned nations. The high-resolution imaging and communication satellites mark Iran's private space sector's significant advancement. Previous cooperation included the Pars 1 satellite launch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 13:41 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 13:41 IST
Orbiting Alliances: Russia and Iran's Scientific Leap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move to cement their scientific collaboration, Russia will deploy two Iranian satellites, Kowsar and Hodhod, into orbit via a Soyuz launcher on Tuesday. This announcement came from Iran's ambassador to Moscow on Monday, highlighting the cooperation between these U.S.-sanctioned nations.

The Kowsar satellite, known for its high-resolution imaging capabilities, alongside the communications-focused Hodhod satellite, represents a groundbreaking venture by Iran's burgeoning private space sector. Iran's semi-official news outlet, Tasnim, reported on this development last month.

Earlier this year, the Russian Soyuz rocket launched Iran's Pars 1 satellite from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, underlining the ongoing scientific and technological partnership between Russia and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024