Left Menu

Lightning's Speed Revolutionizes AI Audio, Slashes Costs for Voicebots

Smallest.ai has launched Lightning, the world's fastest real-time text-to-speech model, generating audio in just 100ms at competitive prices. The innovation allows voicebot providers to enhance their offerings with ultra-realistic voices, simplified integration, and significant cost reductions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-11-2024 12:55 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 12:22 IST
Lightning's Speed Revolutionizes AI Audio, Slashes Costs for Voicebots
Representative Image Image Credit:

Smallest.ai, a prominent San Francisco-based developer of AI foundation models, has introduced Lightning, the fastest real-time text-to-speech model globally. Capable of generating up to 10 seconds of audio in just 100 milliseconds, Lightning empowers voicebot providers worldwide to create ultra-realistic bots without latency issues, while streamlining the integration process.

Lightning's competitive pricing, starting at 0.02 USD per minute, positions it ahead of Western rivals and makes population-scale applications economically feasible. Unlike traditional models that require streaming, increasing server load, Lightning offers a more efficient scaling alternative with a simple REST API delivering audio in approximately 100 milliseconds.

Currently supporting various English and Hindi accents, Smallest.ai plans to expand Lightning's language capabilities to include other Indian, European, and Asian languages soon. The company's mission, driven by founder Sudarshan Kamath, is to solve the lack of daily AI voice use despite significant advancements. Supported by investors like 3one4 Capital and others, Smallest.ai continues to engage with users through platforms like Waves and Discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024