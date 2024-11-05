Lightning's Speed Revolutionizes AI Audio, Slashes Costs for Voicebots

Smallest.ai, a prominent San Francisco-based developer of AI foundation models, has introduced Lightning, the fastest real-time text-to-speech model globally. Capable of generating up to 10 seconds of audio in just 100 milliseconds, Lightning empowers voicebot providers worldwide to create ultra-realistic bots without latency issues, while streamlining the integration process.

Lightning's competitive pricing, starting at 0.02 USD per minute, positions it ahead of Western rivals and makes population-scale applications economically feasible. Unlike traditional models that require streaming, increasing server load, Lightning offers a more efficient scaling alternative with a simple REST API delivering audio in approximately 100 milliseconds.

Currently supporting various English and Hindi accents, Smallest.ai plans to expand Lightning's language capabilities to include other Indian, European, and Asian languages soon. The company's mission, driven by founder Sudarshan Kamath, is to solve the lack of daily AI voice use despite significant advancements. Supported by investors like 3one4 Capital and others, Smallest.ai continues to engage with users through platforms like Waves and Discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)