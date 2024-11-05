Spacefrontiers: Wooden Satellites, Private Stations, and Collaborative Missions

In a groundbreaking step forward, Japan today launched the world's first wooden satellite, LignoSat, into space. The innovative creation, crafted by Kyoto University in collaboration with Sumitomo Forestry, aims to test the efficacy of timber for future space exploration missions to the moon and Mars.

Meanwhile, U.S.-based Axiom Space is exploring opportunities to use Indian launch vehicles for its ongoing international space station mission. As NASA plans to retire the International Space Station by 2030, Axiom Space hopes to pioneer its own private space station.

In a separate development, Russia successfully deployed a Soyuz rocket carrying multiple satellites, including two from Iran, to monitor Earth's space weather. This mission marks another critical step in Russia's efforts to expand their capabilities in ionosphere surveillance.

(With inputs from agencies.)