'Trailblazing Innovations in Helicopter Navigation: The Elena Geo Systems Story'

Elena Geo Systems' Founder, V S Velan, has recently been honored with the prestigious 'Igor I Sikorsky' award for his groundbreaking work in helicopter navigation technology, demonstrating the potential of indigenous development in India's aviation sector.

The accolade, awarded by the Rotary Wing Society of India (RWSI), highlights Velan's significant contributions, particularly through the development of the Elena NavIC Handheld Navigator (ELNHHN), an innovation that addresses critical needs within the country's helicopter industry.

The award was presented by Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu in the national capital. Elena Geo Systems, a promising enterprise incubated at IIT Kharagpur, exemplifies the intersection of Indian innovation and high-tech aerospace solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)