Left Menu

'Trailblazing Innovations in Helicopter Navigation: The Elena Geo Systems Story'

Elena Geo Systems' Founder, V S Velan, received the 'Igor I Sikorsky' award for his innovative contributions to helicopter navigation technology. His work on the Elena NavIC Handheld Navigator, developed at IIT Kharagpur, highlights the significant role of indigenous technology in the aviation industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 21:39 IST
'Trailblazing Innovations in Helicopter Navigation: The Elena Geo Systems Story'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Elena Geo Systems' Founder, V S Velan, has recently been honored with the prestigious 'Igor I Sikorsky' award for his groundbreaking work in helicopter navigation technology, demonstrating the potential of indigenous development in India's aviation sector.

The accolade, awarded by the Rotary Wing Society of India (RWSI), highlights Velan's significant contributions, particularly through the development of the Elena NavIC Handheld Navigator (ELNHHN), an innovation that addresses critical needs within the country's helicopter industry.

The award was presented by Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu in the national capital. Elena Geo Systems, a promising enterprise incubated at IIT Kharagpur, exemplifies the intersection of Indian innovation and high-tech aerospace solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024