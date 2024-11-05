Hero MotoCorp: Accelerating into Europe with Electric Innovation

Hero MotoCorp is poised to reach new frontiers, with plans to enter the European and UK markets by the latter half of 2025. This marks a strategic expansion as the company seeks to strengthen its global footprint.

The New Delhi-based two-wheeler giant already sells in 48 countries across Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Hero MotoCorp Chairman Pawan Munjal emphasized the company's commitment to reliability and resilience at EICMA, where they showcased the new electric scooter, VIDA Z, designed for a global audience.

Besides electric scooters, Hero MotoCorp intends to introduce premium internal combustion engine motorcycles to these markets. The company's recent announcement included the appointment of distributors in Italy and partnerships with firms in Spain, France, and the UK. With exceptional sales figures recorded during India's festival season, Hero MotoCorp continues its momentum in global markets.

