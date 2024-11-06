UK's $21 Billion Telecom Merger and More: Top Financial Times Stories

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority has approved, conditional on addressing competition concerns, the 16.5 billion pound merger between telecom giants Vodafone and CK Hutchison's Three UK.

Spanish shipbuilder Navantia appeals to the British government for an additional 300 million pounds to fulfill its shipbuilding contract, which aims to rescue Harland & Wolff.

In a consumer protection move, the Advertising Standards Authority has banned Eurostar ticket ads for misleading customers about cheap ticket availability. The UK government further initiates an AI safety platform for businesses.

