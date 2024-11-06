Left Menu

Revamping AdTech: Cubera's Edge DSP Leads the Way

Cubera unveils Edge, a Demand-Side Platform (DSP) aimed at revolutionizing digital advertising in India by prioritizing targeted ad delivery and collaboration. Edge supports various ad formats, promising efficiency and performance. The platform is a part of Cubera's expansive AdTech ecosystem, promoting innovation and empowerment across industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 06-11-2024 10:52 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 10:52 IST
In an era where attention spans are dwindling, businesses must navigate a highly competitive landscape to stand out. Enter Cubera, a technology platform devoted to creating resilient and scalable systems.

Co-founder Dr. Samartha Raghava Nagabhushanam introduces Edge, a new Demand-Side Platform (DSP) that represents Cubera's vision for changing the advertising industry economically and socially. By harnessing the power of the unique Indian marketplace, Edge delivers ads to the right audience through the optimal channels, promising efficiency and empowerment.

Edge's versatility is evident through its support for all ad formats, from traditional displays to interactive videos, ensuring adaptability to meet modern campaign goals. At its core, the platform is built for collaboration, offering businesses the means to share impactful stories and engage with customers meaningfully. Marking the beginning of a dynamic AdTech ecosystem, Cubera also plans to launch innovative solutions for advertisers, from analytics to creative optimization.

