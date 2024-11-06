NZ Unveils Trust Framework for Safe and Secure Digital Identity Services

The New Zealand Government has announced the finalisation of the Digital Identity Services Trust Framework, a significant step in ensuring secure digital identity solutions for New Zealanders. Minister for Digitising Government Judith Collins shared the news, highlighting that the framework will support the development of trusted, secure digital identity services for both online and in-person activities.

“New Zealanders want to be able to complete everyday tasks online and in person in a way that’s safe and secure,” Collins stated. “Today’s announcement paves the way for safe future digital identity services, such as a digital driver's licence, bank ID, or trade certification.”

The Trust Framework establishes strict privacy, security, and operational standards for accredited digital identity providers, who must comply with these guidelines to maintain their certification. These regulations are designed to protect users’ data while enabling a more convenient method of verifying personal information.

Enhanced Security and User Control

Minister Collins pointed out that New Zealanders frequently need to share personal information, such as names, addresses, or qualifications, and often rely on outdated or less secure methods, like in-person visits or scanned document copies. By using accredited digital identity services, New Zealanders can securely share personal information digitally, helping to reduce risks such as identity theft while also providing individuals with greater control over their own data.

“Using accredited digital identity services makes it easier to securely share your information, helps protect from identity theft, and gives New Zealanders greater control over their own information,” said Collins. The framework allows users to choose what information they share and with whom, ensuring privacy and autonomy over personal data.

Optional Use of Digital Identity Services

Collins emphasized that the use of digital identity services is entirely optional. “No one will be required to use digital identity services, but those who do can be assured that accredited services can be trusted,” she said. This optional approach ensures that New Zealanders who prefer traditional methods of identification and verification can continue to do so, while those interested in a digital solution have access to secure, government-approved options.

The Trust Framework is expected to open doors for new digital identity tools across various sectors, with potential applications in healthcare, banking, education, and more. By offering a government-backed framework, New Zealand aims to foster confidence in digital services and support a smoother transition into the digital age.