Satellite Communication: Bridging Gaps and Propelling Innovation

Satellite communication will not rival ground-based mobile networks but will serve as a complementary force, stated Minister of State for Communications, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, on Wednesday.

Addressing an Indian Space Association (ISpA) event, the minister highlighted the 'SatCom Reform 2022,' a policy that has facilitated increased public and private sector involvement, creating an atmosphere ripe for innovation.

''Satcom's role is to complement terrestrial networks,'' Pemmasani emphasized. As 5G and 6G emerge, Satcom will connect terrestrial and extraterrestrial realms, aiming for a fully integrated world. This integration requires collaborations between private and governmental sectors,'' he added.

The minister also cited the government's resolve, underscored by successful Chandrayaan missions and the Gaganyaan program, to position India as a leader in the space domain. At the same event, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) Chairman AK Lahoti shared India's advances in satellite communication to boost nationwide digital connectivity, especially in remote areas.

By supporting backhaul for cellular and Wi-Fi as well as fostering capabilities for future 5G and 6G networks, these technologies promise to change industrial and enterprise-level connectivity. Lahoti noted that the Indian Space Policy encourages private sector roles, setting a level playing field for innovation in non-terrestrial networks, essential for global communication.

Under the Telecommunications Act's 'One nation, One authorization' framework, satellite telecom providers can now deliver nationwide services, from GMPCS to emergency messaging, laying the groundwork for a thriving satellite communication sector and bridging connectivity divides across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)