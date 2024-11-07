Left Menu

Sagility India's IPO Surge: A Game Changer in Healthcare Tech

Sagility India Ltd's IPO achieved 3.20 times subscription on its final bidding day, indicating strong interest. Shares worth Rs 2,106.60 crore were offered, with 70.22 crore shares part of an OFS. The company raised Rs 945 crore from anchor investors and recently acquired BirchAI to enhance tech capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 18:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sagility India Ltd, a prominent technology-enabled services provider within the healthcare sector, witnessed significant interest in its IPO, reaching a subscription rate of 3.20 times on the final bidding day.

The IPO received 123.99 crore bids against 38.70 crore shares on offer, as indicated by data from NSE. Retail investors showed robust participation with a subscription of 4.16 times, while qualified institutional buyers subscribed 3.52 times, and non-institutional investors 1.93 times.

Sagility mobilised over Rs 945 crore from anchor investors, with the public offering priced at Rs 28-30 per share. Notably, the company had recently acquired BirchAI, enhancing engagement solutions with AI technology.

