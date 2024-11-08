Left Menu

Amid Rising Tensions, France Stands Firm on Hosting Israel Soccer Game

France remains resolute in hosting the upcoming Nations' League game against Israel despite recent violence against Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam. The decision underscores France's stance against bowing to threats of violence and anti-Semitism. Heightened security measures are planned for the event following antisemitic incidents in the country.

Updated: 08-11-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 15:11 IST
Gaza soccer players Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • France

Despite recent violence targeting Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam, France is determined to proceed with hosting its scheduled Nations' League match against Israel next week, according to Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau. He stated that canceling the event would equate to surrendering to threats of violence and anti-Semitism.

The context comes amid growing tensions in France over Israel's actions in the Gaza conflict. The nation, which harbors Europe's largest Jewish and Muslim communities, has seen a marked rise in antisemitic incidents this year, authorities report. Following antisemitic assaults targeting an Israeli soccer team in the Netherlands, Israel dispatched two planes to repatriate its fans.

Heightened security protocols are being prepared for the match at Stade de France on November 14, with more than 2,000 officers expected to patrol the area, according to BFM TV. The security measures also include setting up a larger-than-usual perimeter around the venue. Interior Minister Retailleau discussed the safety plans with French soccer federation leaders and PSG officials after a pro-Palestine banner appeared at a recent Champions League game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

