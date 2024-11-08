Amid Rising Tensions, France Stands Firm on Hosting Israel Soccer Game

Despite recent violence targeting Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam, France is determined to proceed with hosting its scheduled Nations' League match against Israel next week, according to Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau. He stated that canceling the event would equate to surrendering to threats of violence and anti-Semitism.

The context comes amid growing tensions in France over Israel's actions in the Gaza conflict. The nation, which harbors Europe's largest Jewish and Muslim communities, has seen a marked rise in antisemitic incidents this year, authorities report. Following antisemitic assaults targeting an Israeli soccer team in the Netherlands, Israel dispatched two planes to repatriate its fans.

Heightened security protocols are being prepared for the match at Stade de France on November 14, with more than 2,000 officers expected to patrol the area, according to BFM TV. The security measures also include setting up a larger-than-usual perimeter around the venue. Interior Minister Retailleau discussed the safety plans with French soccer federation leaders and PSG officials after a pro-Palestine banner appeared at a recent Champions League game.

(With inputs from agencies.)