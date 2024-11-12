Left Menu

VVDN Technologies Teams Up with SecureThings.ai to Fortify Automotive Cybersecurity

VVDN Technologies partners with SecureThings.ai to enhance cybersecurity solutions for automotive, IoT, and cloud systems. The collaboration integrates advanced cybersecurity solutions into VVDN's products, ensuring compliance with global standards such as ISO 21434. Key initiatives include intrusion detection, threat intelligence, and independent security assessments.

Gurugram | Updated: 12-11-2024 10:40 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 10:33 IST
VVDN Technologies announced a strategic partnership with SecureThings.ai to enhance cybersecurity offerings in the automotive sector. This collaboration aims to provide robust cybersecurity assurance for connected vehicle ecosystems worldwide.

The partnership will see SecureThings.ai's solutions integrated into VVDN's automotive products, focusing on real-time intrusion detection, threat intelligence, and security research lab initiatives. These efforts ensure compliance with global regulatory standards, including ISO 21434, addressing crucial cybersecurity needs.

Vivek Bansal, Co-founder of VVDN, emphasized the significance of this alliance in fortifying vehicle connectivity and adhering to evolving regulations. Vishal Bajpai, CEO of SecureThings.ai, highlighted the partnership's role in empowering OEMs and suppliers against cyber threats. This collaboration marks an innovative step toward comprehensive cybersecurity in the automotive and IoT industries.

