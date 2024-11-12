Tehran's Defensive Tunnel: A Strategic Infrastructure Initiative
Iran is constructing a defensive tunnel in Tehran following Israeli strikes. This tunnel will connect the Tehran metro to the Imam Khomeini hospital, facilitating direct underground access. It's the first of its kind with defensive uses in Iran, a response to recent military actions.
In a significant development, Iran is constructing a 'defensive tunnel' in the capital city of Tehran. This comes in the wake of recent Israeli strikes on Iranian soil, as reported by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.
The tunnel is strategically located near the city center and is set to connect a Tehran metro station directly to the Imam Khomeini hospital, providing crucial underground access to the medical facility.
This initiative marks the first instance of a tunnel being built in the country for defensive applications, following missile strikes by Israel on Iranian targets, in response to Iran's earlier attack on Israeli territory.
