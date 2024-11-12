Tehran's Defensive Tunnel: A Strategic Infrastructure Initiative

In a significant development, Iran is constructing a 'defensive tunnel' in the capital city of Tehran. This comes in the wake of recent Israeli strikes on Iranian soil, as reported by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The tunnel is strategically located near the city center and is set to connect a Tehran metro station directly to the Imam Khomeini hospital, providing crucial underground access to the medical facility.

This initiative marks the first instance of a tunnel being built in the country for defensive applications, following missile strikes by Israel on Iranian targets, in response to Iran's earlier attack on Israeli territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)