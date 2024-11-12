Left Menu

JSW Group Soars with Shield AI: A New Era for India's Defence Sector

JSW Group has partnered with Shield AI to invest USD 90 million in manufacturing unmanned aerial systems (UAS) in India over two years. This collaboration aims to boost India's defence capabilities by introducing advanced UAS technology and creating a global production hub for Shield AI's V-BAT.

Updated: 12-11-2024 15:50 IST
  • India

JSW Group announced a partnership with US-based defence technology firm Shield AI, Inc., aimed at manufacturing unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and investing USD 90 million in India’s defence sector over the next two years.

The collaboration is a significant milestone in strengthening India's defence potential by integrating world-class UAS technology within the nation, according to a statement by JSW Group.

The group, through JSW Defence Pvt Ltd, will focus on indigenising and manufacturing Shield AI's V-BAT, a group 3 UAS. The investment will enable the establishment of a local supply chain and advanced manufacturing facilities. The V-BAT, known for its VTOL capability and intelligence functions, is already utilized by multiple global military forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

