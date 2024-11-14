Left Menu

Telecom Networks Breached by China-affiliated Actors

China-affiliated actors have infiltrated networks of several telecommunications companies, enabling the theft of U.S. customer call records and access to private communications of individuals linked to government or politics, according to the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Updated: 14-11-2024 02:56 IST
  • United States

In a shocking revelation, the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency announced that China-affiliated actors have infiltrated multiple telecommunications networks. The breach has facilitated the theft of U.S. customer call records.

These compromised networks have also allowed unauthorized access to private communications. Some individuals involved in government or political sectors have been targeted, raising significant national security concerns.

The agency disclosed these findings on Wednesday, highlighting the ongoing challenge of safeguarding critical infrastructure from foreign interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

