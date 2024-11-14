Crackdown on Big Tech: EU's Unyielding Pursuit of Fair Competition

European regulators have significantly ramped up their scrutiny of Big Tech firms in a bid to enforce fair market practices across the region. With the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and Digital Services Act (DSA) coming into effect, giants like Apple, Google, and Meta have found themselves in the regulatory crosshairs.

In November, Apple became the first company fined under the DMA, with the European Commission leading three distinct investigations into its practices. Alphabet's Google and Meta have also faced charges, including hefty fines and orders to comply with new EU rules designed to curb their market dominance.

Beyond the European Union, individual countries such as the United Kingdom, France, and Spain are conducting their own probes and enforcing fines against these tech behemoths. The crackdown is part of a broader strategy to ensure smaller rivals can compete on a level playing field while safeguarding consumer rights and data privacy.

