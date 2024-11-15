Trainocate Wins Cisco Learning Partner of the Year for APJC for Second Year

Trainocate Holdings, a global leader in technology and business training solutions, has been awarded the Cisco Learning Partner of the Year 2024 for the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China (APJC) regions. The company received the prestigious accolade for the second consecutive year.

Trainocate's exemplary performance and dedication to customer success were key factors in earning this recognition. With noteworthy achievements such as 32% of Instructor-Led Training seats and 45% of Cisco U subscriptions sold in the APJC region, Trainocate continues to demonstrate its commitment to transformative learning experiences.

The accolade testifies to Trainocate's core values of collaboration, excellence, and customer centricity, inspiring the firm to maintain its leadership in the fast-evolving technology landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)