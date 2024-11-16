Left Menu

Russia's Stealth Strategy: Decoy Drones and New Thermobaric Threats

Russia is using decoy drones to confuse Ukrainian defenses, while also introducing thermobaric drones that pose severe risks. The Alabuga plant in Russia is key to drone production. These tactics are saving costs for Russia and creating uncertainty in Ukrainian airspace, forcing strategic decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 16-11-2024 11:31 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 11:08 IST
Russian drone and missile attack Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russia has begun deploying decoy drones, produced at a factory in the Alabuga Special Economic Zone, to confuse Ukrainian defenses, according to an investigation by the Associated Press. The plant also produces thermobaric drones, which create devastating high-pressure, high-heat explosions.

The introduction of these drones has caused Ukrainian forces to make split-second decisions, as the decoys are difficult to distinguish from real threats. Recent reports suggest that the plant has expanded production following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with efforts to improve technological defenses along with sophisticated attacks.

Interceptions remain challenging despite existing sanctions, as Russia procures necessary components through third-party countries. With ongoing drone incursions, Ukraine's air defenses are continually stretched, raising concerns about future developments and their impact on civil and military infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

