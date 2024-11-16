Russia's Stealth Strategy: Decoy Drones and New Thermobaric Threats

Russia has begun deploying decoy drones, produced at a factory in the Alabuga Special Economic Zone, to confuse Ukrainian defenses, according to an investigation by the Associated Press. The plant also produces thermobaric drones, which create devastating high-pressure, high-heat explosions.

The introduction of these drones has caused Ukrainian forces to make split-second decisions, as the decoys are difficult to distinguish from real threats. Recent reports suggest that the plant has expanded production following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with efforts to improve technological defenses along with sophisticated attacks.

Interceptions remain challenging despite existing sanctions, as Russia procures necessary components through third-party countries. With ongoing drone incursions, Ukraine's air defenses are continually stretched, raising concerns about future developments and their impact on civil and military infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)