Warner Bros Discovery Settles Lawsuit with NBA
Warner Bros Discovery has resolved its breach of contract lawsuit with the NBA. The accord ensures the media company's partnership with the league for another decade, with an official announcement slated for early next week. This settlement concludes a significant legal dispute.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 07:51 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 07:51 IST
Warner Bros Discovery has reached a settlement in its breach of contract lawsuit against the National Basketball Association, according to sources cited by the Wall Street Journal.
The resolution ensures that the media giant remains in business with the NBA for the next ten years.
An official statement regarding the agreement is expected early next week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
