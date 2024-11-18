Left Menu

Guinness Struggles with Price Hikes Amid Stout Market Competition

Diageo's Guinness stout faces challenges with price hikes turning away UK customers, enabling rivals like Heineken's Murphy's to gain market share. Despite being the leading stout, competition intensifies as Diageo plans to expand its non-alcoholic Guinness 0.0 offering, maintaining its growth strategy amidst changing consumer preferences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 13:00 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 13:00 IST
Diageo's iconic stout beer, Guinness, is feeling the heat as price hikes deter UK customers, opening the door for competitors like Heineken's Murphy's. This development poses a challenge for Diageo's business strategy, which relies heavily on Guinness to offset declining sales in other segments.

While Guinness has enjoyed years of robust growth, these recent changes have caught the attention of competitors. Anheuser-Busch InBev, among others, aims to seize the opportunity to rival the dark beer's dominant market position as customers and pubs express dissatisfaction.

Despite these hurdles, Guinness remains a popular choice. Diageo is looking to reinforce this by potentially rolling out the non-alcoholic Guinness 0.0 more widely, with tests ongoing outside Ireland, as part of an ambitious plan to sustain momentum in the challenging stout market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

