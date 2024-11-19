Left Menu

GSAT-N2: Revolutionizing Broadband Services across India

ISRO's GSAT-N2 satellite, launched by SpaceX from Cape Canaveral, has been successfully placed into orbit. This high-throughput 4,700 kg satellite will enhance broadband and in-flight connectivity across India. Managed by NewSpace India Limited, the satellite operates in the Ka-band with a capacity of 48 Gbps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-11-2024 10:25 IST
  • India

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has achieved a new milestone with the successful deployment of its communication satellite, GSAT-N2. Launched from Cape Canaveral by SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, the satellite is now orbiting the Earth.

Weighing 4,700 kg, the GSAT-N2 is a high-throughput satellite designed to significantly enhance broadband services and in-flight connectivity throughout the Indian region. NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), ISRO's commercial arm, oversaw the successful insertion of the satellite into the geosynchronous transfer orbit.

The satellite operates in the Ka-band and boasts a remarkable capacity of 48 Gbps. With ISRO's Master Control Facility (MCF) having taken over its operations, initial data confirms that the GSAT-N2 is in excellent condition, promising improved communication infrastructure for India.



