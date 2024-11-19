Left Menu

SpaceX Launches GSAT-N2: A Milestone in Indian Satellite Communication

GSAT-N2, a high-throughput communication satellite launched by SpaceX from Cape Canaveral, will enhance broadband and in-flight connectivity across India. Weighing 4,700 kg, it successfully reached its orbit and will operate for 14 years. Equipped with multiple beams, it supports a large subscriber base with improved frequency reuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-11-2024 10:59 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 10:59 IST
SpaceX Launches GSAT-N2: A Milestone in Indian Satellite Communication
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant leap for India's satellite communication capabilities, SpaceX, the aerospace company founded by Elon Musk, has successfully launched the GSAT-N2 satellite from Cape Canaveral.

The satellite, weighing 4,700 kilograms, was sent into orbit aboard a Falcon 9 rocket and is now under the control of ISRO's Master Control Facility. This venture is spearheaded by NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), which aims to enhance broadband connectivity across the Indian subcontinent.

NSIL reveals that GSAT-N2, characterized by its Ka-band high throughput, will serve a large subscriber base, thanks to its 32 beams. Deploying multiple spot beams will allow the satellite to boost system throughput and improve in-flight connectivity services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024