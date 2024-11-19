SpaceX Launches GSAT-N2: A Milestone in Indian Satellite Communication

In a significant leap for India's satellite communication capabilities, SpaceX, the aerospace company founded by Elon Musk, has successfully launched the GSAT-N2 satellite from Cape Canaveral.

The satellite, weighing 4,700 kilograms, was sent into orbit aboard a Falcon 9 rocket and is now under the control of ISRO's Master Control Facility. This venture is spearheaded by NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), which aims to enhance broadband connectivity across the Indian subcontinent.

NSIL reveals that GSAT-N2, characterized by its Ka-band high throughput, will serve a large subscriber base, thanks to its 32 beams. Deploying multiple spot beams will allow the satellite to boost system throughput and improve in-flight connectivity services.

(With inputs from agencies.)