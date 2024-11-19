CIPL Secures Major ONGC IT Infrastructure Contract
Corporate Infotech Pvt Ltd (CIPL) has been awarded a seven-year Rs 98 crore contract by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to overhaul its IT infrastructure. The project is set to enhance ONGC's digital capabilities in Delhi and Gujarat, ensuring efficient data management and recovery systems.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 12:40 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 12:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Corporate Infotech Pvt Ltd (CIPL) has secured a significant IT infrastructure contract with the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), cementing their position as a leading technology solutions provider.
The Rs 98 crore contract, spanning seven years, will see CIPL revolutionize ONGC's IT systems through an 'on-premise IT Infrastructure as a Service' on a 'Pay-per-Use' model.
The project aims to upgrade ONGC's Corporate Infocom Data Centre in Delhi and disaster recovery site in Vadodara, facilitating seamless data management and boosting the company's digital operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
