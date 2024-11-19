CIPL Secures Major ONGC IT Infrastructure Contract

Corporate Infotech Pvt Ltd (CIPL) has secured a significant IT infrastructure contract with the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), cementing their position as a leading technology solutions provider.

The Rs 98 crore contract, spanning seven years, will see CIPL revolutionize ONGC's IT systems through an 'on-premise IT Infrastructure as a Service' on a 'Pay-per-Use' model.

The project aims to upgrade ONGC's Corporate Infocom Data Centre in Delhi and disaster recovery site in Vadodara, facilitating seamless data management and boosting the company's digital operations.

