Ukraine's Air Defense Stands Strong Against Drone Assault

Ukraine's air force successfully intercepted 51 out of 87 drones launched by Russia overnight. However, 30 drones went off radar, and one drone remains in the airspace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 19-11-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 12:53 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a formidable defense move, Ukraine's air force announced on Tuesday the interception of 51 drones out of a total of 87 launched by Russia overnight, showcasing its ongoing resilience.

Despite this success, the Ukrainian forces reported losing radar contact with 30 drones, raising concerns about their current positions.

Furthermore, one drone continues to remain airborne within Ukrainian airspace, reflecting the ongoing aerial challenges faced by the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

