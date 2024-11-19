Ukraine's Air Defense Stands Strong Against Drone Assault

In a formidable defense move, Ukraine's air force announced on Tuesday the interception of 51 drones out of a total of 87 launched by Russia overnight, showcasing its ongoing resilience.

Despite this success, the Ukrainian forces reported losing radar contact with 30 drones, raising concerns about their current positions.

Furthermore, one drone continues to remain airborne within Ukrainian airspace, reflecting the ongoing aerial challenges faced by the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)