Left Menu

Microsoft's Bold AI Move: The Birth of Autonomous Agents

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks in Chicago, marking the company's transformative shift towards 'agentic AI'. These AI 'agents' aim to perform tasks autonomously, but high costs are raising investor concerns. Meanwhile, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff critiques Microsoft's direction, claiming their AI assistant, Copilot, lacks reliability and leaks data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 19-11-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 22:03 IST
Microsoft's Bold AI Move: The Birth of Autonomous Agents
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant announcement at a Chicago conference, Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella outlined the company's future in artificial intelligence, emphasizing a shift towards autonomous AI 'agents'. This pivot, however, faces scrutiny due to the substantial costs involved, which are causing some investors to question the feasibility of such technology.

Recently, Microsoft envisioned a future where organizations would benefit from a constellation of AI agents performing tasks like handling customer returns or managing supply-chain logistics. This was elaborated in a company blog, describing these agents as operating continuously to support business functions efficiently.

Despite Microsoft's vision, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has publicly criticized the approach. He argues that rebranding the company's AI tools as 'agents' signals desperation and insists that Microsoft's Copilot AI lacks accuracy, even asserting that it exposes corporate data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024