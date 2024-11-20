Left Menu

Massil Technologies Partners with KrakenD to Transform API Management in India and Middle East

Massil Technologies has announced an exclusive partnership with KrakenD to offer advanced API gateway solutions to customers in India and the Middle East. This collaboration aims to enhance API infrastructure by providing seamless deployments, improved performance, and rapid support, helping businesses achieve digital transformation efficiently.

Hyderabad | Updated: 20-11-2024 15:15 IST
  • India

Massil Technologies, a leading provider in IT services, has announced a strategic partnership with KrakenD, a high-performance API gateway solution. This collaboration positions Massil as the official reseller and integration partner for KrakenD across India and the Middle East.

Founded in 2016, Massil specializes in rapid system integration and API management, catering to sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, logistics, and telecom. Their customer-centric approach and expertise make them a trusted name in driving digital transformation with robust technology solutions.

Satish Perna, CEO of Massil, expressed excitement about the partnership, emphasizing its alignment with their mission of enabling efficient digital transformation. KrakenD's CEO, Albert Lombarte, highlighted Massil's rapid integration capabilities and API management expertise as key factors in delivering optimized API infrastructure solutions to regional businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

