Left Menu

Vajram Electric: Fueling the Future of Electric Mobility with $5 Million Equity Boost

Vajram Electric is planning to raise $5 million in equity to support its expansion. The Mumbai-based company aims to enhance its production lines and infrastructure while exploring contract manufacturing within the EV sector. These efforts align with the growing global demand for electric vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 19:41 IST
Vajram Electric: Fueling the Future of Electric Mobility with $5 Million Equity Boost
  • Country:
  • India

Vajram Electric, a subsidiary of eBikeGo, announced its intention to raise $5 million in equity to support ambitious expansion efforts.

The funds will be used to enhance production capabilities, modernize current facilities, and integrate new technology. As part of its diversification strategy, Vajram Electric seeks to enter into contract manufacturing for other electric vehicle producers.

Founded in 2022, the company specializes in two and three-wheelers as well as e-cycles, targeting urban and rural customers. This funding marks Vajram Electric's second equity venture following a previous $3 million raise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024