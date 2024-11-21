Left Menu

SOLIZE Corporation Enhances Digital Engineering with SiM24 Acquisition

SOLIZE Corporation, a leader in digital engineering, has acquired SiM24, a company with expertise in advanced analytics. This acquisition strengthens SOLIZE's capabilities in digital transformation, enabling enhanced performance, reduced development time, and cost savings in numerous industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 21-11-2024 11:20 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 11:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

SOLIZE Corporation, a global front-runner in digital engineering, has announced its strategic acquisition of SiM24, a Japanese company known for advanced analytics and simulation.

This significant move is designed to bolster SOLIZE's innovative strides and fortify its competencies in major and emerging manufacturing industries.

The alignment of SiM24’s robust analytical capabilities with SOLIZE’s engineering solutions promises enhanced client value and accelerated innovation globally.

