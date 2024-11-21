SOLIZE Corporation Enhances Digital Engineering with SiM24 Acquisition
SOLIZE Corporation, a leader in digital engineering, has acquired SiM24, a company with expertise in advanced analytics. This acquisition strengthens SOLIZE's capabilities in digital transformation, enabling enhanced performance, reduced development time, and cost savings in numerous industries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 21-11-2024 11:20 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 11:16 IST
- Country:
- India
SOLIZE Corporation, a global front-runner in digital engineering, has announced its strategic acquisition of SiM24, a Japanese company known for advanced analytics and simulation.
This significant move is designed to bolster SOLIZE's innovative strides and fortify its competencies in major and emerging manufacturing industries.
The alignment of SiM24’s robust analytical capabilities with SOLIZE’s engineering solutions promises enhanced client value and accelerated innovation globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Marut Dronetech Soars with $6.2M Funding for Agri-Innovation
Fashion Entrepreneur Fund Appoints Media Veteran as CEO to Propel Industry Innovation
Zee Zest Unlimit Awards 2025: Celebrating Innovation in Food, Travel, and Lifestyle
Deepak Lamba Takes Helm at Fashion Entrepreneur Fund: A New Era for Fashion Innovation
Sig Sauer Boosts Indian Defense Ties with Local Manufacturing Initiative