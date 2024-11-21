SOLIZE Corporation Enhances Digital Engineering with SiM24 Acquisition

SOLIZE Corporation, a global front-runner in digital engineering, has announced its strategic acquisition of SiM24, a Japanese company known for advanced analytics and simulation.

This significant move is designed to bolster SOLIZE's innovative strides and fortify its competencies in major and emerging manufacturing industries.

The alignment of SiM24’s robust analytical capabilities with SOLIZE’s engineering solutions promises enhanced client value and accelerated innovation globally.

