Nvidia's Stellar Profits Stir Global Markets: A Mixed Reaction

Asian shares concluded mostly lower this Thursday, grappling with the strong profit report from Nvidia, which surpassed expectations. The decline was seen predominantly in Tokyo's tech sector, despite Nvidia's impressive figures, due to prior substantial gains.

Notably, Nvidia's shares fell by 2.5% in after-hours trading, despite its considerable year-to-date growth, which has seen its stock nearly triple. Experts like Stephen Innes from SPI Asset Management expressed that Nvidia's long-term market position remains complex amid ongoing AI integration challenges across industries.

In the U.S., the S&P 500 saw minimal changes, while major retail players like Target and Walmart displayed contrasting financial results, hinting at mixed consumer sentiments and the impact of high economic pressures.

