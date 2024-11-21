Left Menu

Nvidia's Stellar Profits Stir Global Markets: A Mixed Reaction

Asian shares mostly fell as regional markets attempted to digest Nvidia's robust profit report, which exceeded expectations. Despite its high growth, Nvidia's shares dipped in after-hours trading. Meanwhile, US retailer Target's weak quarter contrasted with Walmart's strong performance, highlighting consumer behavior amid economic pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 21-11-2024 12:18 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 12:10 IST
Nvidia's Stellar Profits Stir Global Markets: A Mixed Reaction
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Japan

Asian shares concluded mostly lower this Thursday, grappling with the strong profit report from Nvidia, which surpassed expectations. The decline was seen predominantly in Tokyo's tech sector, despite Nvidia's impressive figures, due to prior substantial gains.

Notably, Nvidia's shares fell by 2.5% in after-hours trading, despite its considerable year-to-date growth, which has seen its stock nearly triple. Experts like Stephen Innes from SPI Asset Management expressed that Nvidia's long-term market position remains complex amid ongoing AI integration challenges across industries.

In the U.S., the S&P 500 saw minimal changes, while major retail players like Target and Walmart displayed contrasting financial results, hinting at mixed consumer sentiments and the impact of high economic pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024