Moglix's Strategic Expansion: Acquiring Khatema Fibres

Moglix, a leading B2B e-commerce platform, has announced its acquisition of Khatema Fibres, a paper manufacturing firm, for Rs 80 crore. The strategic move aims to broaden Moglix's product portfolio and accelerate its growth trajectory, the company revealed on Thursday.

This acquisition supports Moglix's ambition to introduce five new manufacturing categories, reinforcing its market position and enhancing operational efficiency. The move complements the company's recent launch of Next Day Delivery services in over 12 cities, set to expand to 40 cities to meet the evolving needs of the B2B sector.

Khatema Fibres, established in 1990 in Uttrakhand, specializes in sustainable paper products, boasting an annual capacity of 50,000 metric tonnes. Moglix aims to increase this capacity to 75,000 tonnes, further emphasizing its commitment to driving growth in the manufacturing sector, as stated by Rahul Garg, Founder and CEO of Moglix.

(With inputs from agencies.)