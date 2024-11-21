Left Menu

Tidel Park Launch: Transforming Northern Tamil Nadu's IT Landscape

Tidel Park in Pattabiram, a Rs 330 crore project, is set to boost IT in northern Tamil Nadu. Spanning 11.41 acres, it will employ 5,000-6,000 people. Inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin, the complex aims to enhance socio-economic status, offering modern facilities and green building standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-11-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 16:05 IST
Tidel Park Launch: Transforming Northern Tamil Nadu's IT Landscape
  • Country:
  • India

The Rs 330 crore Tidel Park in Pattabiram is poised to revolutionize the information technology sector in northern Tamil Nadu. Slated to launch on November 22, the expansive 11.41-acre facility is expected to initially employ between 5,000 to 6,000 individuals.

The facility, featuring 21 floors and a floor area of 5.57 lakh square feet, boasts state-of-the-art telecommunication infrastructure, constant high-voltage power, and ample security, alongside amenities such as a restaurant and gym.

This venture, inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin, aims to elevate the socio-economic landscape for local districts. Concurrently, a Rs 18.18 crore Precision Engineering and Technology Centre in Thirumudivakkam will further benefit young engineers and students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024