Tidel Park Launch: Transforming Northern Tamil Nadu's IT Landscape
Tidel Park in Pattabiram, a Rs 330 crore project, is set to boost IT in northern Tamil Nadu. Spanning 11.41 acres, it will employ 5,000-6,000 people. Inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin, the complex aims to enhance socio-economic status, offering modern facilities and green building standards.
The Rs 330 crore Tidel Park in Pattabiram is poised to revolutionize the information technology sector in northern Tamil Nadu. Slated to launch on November 22, the expansive 11.41-acre facility is expected to initially employ between 5,000 to 6,000 individuals.
The facility, featuring 21 floors and a floor area of 5.57 lakh square feet, boasts state-of-the-art telecommunication infrastructure, constant high-voltage power, and ample security, alongside amenities such as a restaurant and gym.
This venture, inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin, aims to elevate the socio-economic landscape for local districts. Concurrently, a Rs 18.18 crore Precision Engineering and Technology Centre in Thirumudivakkam will further benefit young engineers and students.
