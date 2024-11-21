Left Menu

Zopper Secures $25M to Revolutionize Insurtech with AI and Machine Learning

Insurtech platform Zopper raised $25 million in Series D funding, co-led by Elevation Capital and Dharana Capital. The funds will enhance their digital technology infrastructure, insurance distribution, and post-sales servicing capabilities. Zopper aims to transform India's insurtech ecosystem with advanced AI and personalized insurance products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 17:57 IST
Zopper Secures $25M to Revolutionize Insurtech with AI and Machine Learning
  • Country:
  • India

Zopper, an insurtech platform, announced on Thursday that it has successfully raised $25 million in a Series D funding round. Leading the round were Elevation Capital and Dharana Capital, with participation from existing investors, including Blume Ventures, Creaegis, Bessemer Venture Partners, and ICICI Venture.

The newly acquired funds are earmarked for bolstering Zopper's digital technology infrastructure, with a focus on enhancing its insurance distribution platform. Investments will also be made in strengthening the company's data science, engineering, artificial intelligence, and machine learning capabilities.

Zopper is notably recognized as the sole insurtech firm working directly with insurance providers to create personalized, bite-sized insurance products for distribution partners. Currently, it collaborates with 40 insurance companies and over 2,500 ecosystem players, leveraging more than 1,000 APIs to transform the insurtech landscape in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024