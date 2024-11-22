MediaTek and RIOT Network Partner to Revolutionize Broadband Access in SA with Affordable, Uncapped Wi-Fi Services

MediaTek, a global leader in semiconductor technology, and RIOT Network, a community-driven mobile broadband provider, have successfully integrated MediaTek’s Filogic 830 chipset into RIOT’s second-generation CROWDNet Core Nodes, marking a significant milestone in expanding affordable internet access across South Africa. This innovative deployment has enabled RIOT Network to offer uncapped internet services at an affordable rate of R99 per month while maintaining profitability.

Thanks to this integration, RIOT Network, in collaboration with Sonke Telecommunications, has successfully connected more than 800 households and 5000 users in Olievenhoutbosch, a township near Centurion, to reliable uncapped Wi-Fi services, furthering its mission to provide fast, unlimited internet to underserved communities. The solution represents a powerful alternative to traditional broadband offerings, which are often prohibitively expensive for residents in rural and low-income areas.

RIOT Network’s innovative CROWDNet Nodes employ a user-operated network infrastructure model, where community members serve as operators of core network devices, earning a share of the fees paid by neighbours for internet access. This collaborative model not only reduces operational costs but also fosters local empowerment and economic growth within the community.

MediaTek’s Filogic 830 chipset plays a crucial role in the success of this model. The high-performance system-on-chip (SoC) is optimized for routers, repeaters, access points, and mesh networking devices, supporting Wi-Fi 6 and providing a powerful, energy-efficient platform for broadband solutions. By using the Filogic 830, RIOT Network is able to offer affordable, last-mile broadband in areas where it would not be commercially viable to deploy traditional tower or fibre infrastructure.

“The Filogic 830 chipset delivers an ideal balance of high performance and cost-efficiency, enabling us to keep our operational costs low while maximizing network reliability and speed,” said Jarryd Bekker, CEO of RIOT Network. “This partnership with MediaTek is central to our goal of expanding digital access in underserved communities. In places like Olievenhoutbosch, we’ve seen firsthand how reliable, affordable internet can unlock new opportunities for economic and social engagement.”

Rami Osman, Director for Business Development at MediaTek Middle East and Africa, commented, “With each new connection, RIOT Network is showcasing the power of innovative fixed-wireless solutions in broadening broadband access. By integrating the Filogic 830, we are proud to support RIOT Network in building a future where high-quality internet is both accessible and impactful for all communities, particularly in underserved regions.”

The collaboration between MediaTek and RIOT Network underscores the importance of fixed-wireless solutions in addressing the digital divide in South Africa and other regions where traditional internet infrastructure is lacking. By leveraging cutting-edge technology like the Filogic 830, this partnership is advancing the digital inclusivity agenda, connecting more communities to the economic and social benefits of the internet.

As RIOT Network continues to expand its reach, the deployment of CROWDNet Nodes powered by MediaTek’s Filogic 830 chipset will play an increasingly vital role in bridging the digital divide, offering a scalable and cost-effective solution for reliable broadband access in regions that have been traditionally overlooked by mainstream telecom providers. The success of the initiative in Olievenhoutbosch sets the stage for future growth, as RIOT Network plans to extend its services to more communities across South Africa in the coming months.