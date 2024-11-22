Greenway Expands with New Indonesian Lithium Battery Factory
Greenway Energy Indonesia launches its new lithium battery factory, marking a crucial milestone in Greenway's international expansion. This strategic move aims to enhance localized production and strengthen Greenway's presence in Southeast Asia's burgeoning market, supported by a partnership with Polygon, to advance sustainable mobility solutions.
Country:
- Indonesia
On November 22, PT GREENWAY ENERGY INDONESIA, a subsidiary of the global micromobility leader Greenway, inaugurated its new lithium battery factory. This significant development marks Greenway's expansion into localized production within Southeast Asia, aimed at bolstering its presence and services in the region.
The grand opening was attended by significant figures, including Chairman Zhang Zhiping and Vice Chairman Liu Cong of Greenway, alongside Mr. Yanto from Polygon and Mr. B. Prabowo Kartoleksono from the Indonesia Electric Vehicle Industry Association. Chairman Zhang highlighted the company's strategic vision for the Indonesian market and Greenway's history since 2006.
Capitalizing on Indonesia's potential as China's key trading partner and an investment hub, Greenway's partnership with Polygon positions it favorably to meet the growing demand for sustainable, smart mobility solutions and contribute significantly to the advancement of green transportation in the region.
