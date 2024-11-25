Left Menu

Booming Jobs: India's Fiber Optic Expansion

India's digital growth, notably in broadband and 5G, is set to generate 100,000 fiber installation jobs in five years. With the telecom market projected at USD 48.61 billion in 2024 and growing annually by 9.40%, fiber technicians are in demand. Yet, attrition remains high at 35-40% due to demanding work conditions.

Rapid digital expansion in India, notably through broadband and 5G networks, is projected to create approximately 100,000 new job opportunities in the fiber installation, maintenance, and repair sectors over the next five years, according to Subburathinam P., Chief Strategy Officer of TeamLease Services.

Forecasted at USD 48.61 billion in 2024, India's Telecom Market is expected to achieve USD 76.16 billion by 2029, marking a 9.40% annual growth. Currently, about 700,000 kilometers of optical fiber cable have been laid, significantly bolstering the nation's digital infrastructure.

With 5G technology poised to peak by 2030, the workforce of fiber technicians is set to expand further, driven by growing telecom infrastructure demands. Despite these prospects, the sector faces high attrition rates of 35-40%, attributed to strenuous work hours and insufficient salary growth.

