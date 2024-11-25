Wardwizard Partners with Ampvolts to Revolutionize EV Charging

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd, a leading electric vehicle manufacturer, has announced a strategic partnership with Ampvolts Ltd to enhance EV charging infrastructure both domestically and abroad. The agreement aims to identify optimal sites for charging stations, with Wardwizard serving as the primary partner for critical projects, the company revealed on Monday.

This collaboration will not only address the logistical challenges of setting up charging stations but also ensure the availability of necessary resources, such as financial backing, to support a comprehensive EV ecosystem, according to Wardwizard.

Ampvolts, previously known as Quest Softech (India) Ltd, will be responsible for supplying the EV charging equipment and tailored CMS software, which includes payment solutions and monitoring systems. Additionally, Ampvolts will extend its Battery as a Service (BaaS) offerings to Wardwizard's B2B clientele, aiming to enhance operational efficiencies, as stated by the companies' executives.

