Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

A fire erupted during an engine combustion test of Japan's Epsilon S rocket, currently in development at the Tanegashima Space Center, according to a report by NHK on Tuesday. This recent incident adds to the series of setbacks for Japan's space agency.

The Epsilon S rocket experienced a previous engine test failure in July 2023, prompting a lengthy investigation period and causing significant delays in the nation's space missions and satellite launch aspirations, further complicating the project's timeline.

In collaboration with IHI Corp's aerospace division, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is developing the Epsilon S, which is a next-generation model of Japan's small rocket series. The latest incidents highlight the ongoing challenges faced in the pursuit of advancing Japan's aerospace capabilities.

