Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Japan's Epsilon S rocket development faces setbacks after a fire during an engine test at Tanegashima Space Center. The incident follows a previous failure in July 2023, delaying national space missions. JAXA collaborates with IHI Corp to advance the small rocket series, prioritizing safety and investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 26-11-2024 05:41 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 05:41 IST
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development
  Japan

A fire erupted during an engine combustion test of Japan's Epsilon S rocket, currently in development at the Tanegashima Space Center, according to a report by NHK on Tuesday. This recent incident adds to the series of setbacks for Japan's space agency.

The Epsilon S rocket experienced a previous engine test failure in July 2023, prompting a lengthy investigation period and causing significant delays in the nation's space missions and satellite launch aspirations, further complicating the project's timeline.

In collaboration with IHI Corp's aerospace division, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is developing the Epsilon S, which is a next-generation model of Japan's small rocket series. The latest incidents highlight the ongoing challenges faced in the pursuit of advancing Japan's aerospace capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

