Meesho Revolutionizes Customer Support with GenAI Voice Bot

E-commerce giant Meesho unveiled a cutting-edge GenAI-powered voice bot to revolutionize user experience and deliver seamless 24/7 customer support.

Since its initial deployment last month, the voice bot is available in both English and Hindi, with plans to expand into six regional languages, including Bengali and Gujarati.

The innovative bot manages about 60,000 calls daily, boasting a notable 95% resolution rate, which minimizes the need for human involvement and streamlines support processes for the company.

Efficacy metrics show a 50% reduction in Average Handle Time (AHT), facilitating faster, more efficient customer service interactions.

This cutting-edge tool, utilizing agentic AI, autonomously analyzes data, enabling real-time, data-driven responses to customer inquiries.

The voice bot's adaptive technologies are especially beneficial for Meesho's user base, primarily originating from tier-2 cities, providing reliable service even on basic smartphones and in noisy environments.

An innovative interruption management feature differentiates between casual affirmations and genuine interruptions to ensure smooth communication.

Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Sanjeev Barnwal, highlighted the bot's human-like interaction as a key feature, offering natural, relatable support that fosters trust.

Future updates anticipate integrating emotion detection capabilities for more empathetic customer interactions.

Meanwhile, Meesho reported significant financial improvements, with a 97% reduction in adjusted losses and a notable increase in revenue for the fiscal year.

