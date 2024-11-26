Left Menu

Freudenberg Showcases Pioneering Medical Solutions at CPhI & PMEC India 2024

Freudenberg, a leading global technology company, will feature innovative pharmaceutical and healthcare solutions at CPhI & PMEC India 2024. With a focus on sealing technologies, filtration systems, and manufacturing advancements, Freudenberg aims to address the evolving needs of India's pharmaceutical sector while celebrating its 175th anniversary of global operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 16:33 IST
Freudenberg, a global leader in technology, is set to make a significant impact at CPhI & PMEC India 2024 with its wide array of pioneering solutions tailored for the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. The German-based company showcases its extensive expertise in fields such as biopharmaceutical devices, high-performance sealing, and innovative filtration technologies.

Among the highlights at their booth in Hall No. 15 - No. A.22 are cutting-edge offerings from Freudenberg Medical, Freudenberg-NOK India, and Freudenberg Filtration Technologies. These divisions are committed to advancing pharmaceutical innovation, from precision-engineered fluid handling solutions to high-performance sealing systems and sophisticated air filtration products.

As Freudenberg celebrates its 175th anniversary, it remains at the forefront of technological advancements, driven by a passion for excellence and a dedication to sustainability, making it a cornerstone of the global pharmaceutical supply chain and a reliable partner in India's rapidly expanding healthcare landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

