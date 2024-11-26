Freudenberg Showcases Pioneering Medical Solutions at CPhI & PMEC India 2024

Freudenberg, a global leader in technology, is set to make a significant impact at CPhI & PMEC India 2024 with its wide array of pioneering solutions tailored for the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. The German-based company showcases its extensive expertise in fields such as biopharmaceutical devices, high-performance sealing, and innovative filtration technologies.

Among the highlights at their booth in Hall No. 15 - No. A.22 are cutting-edge offerings from Freudenberg Medical, Freudenberg-NOK India, and Freudenberg Filtration Technologies. These divisions are committed to advancing pharmaceutical innovation, from precision-engineered fluid handling solutions to high-performance sealing systems and sophisticated air filtration products.

As Freudenberg celebrates its 175th anniversary, it remains at the forefront of technological advancements, driven by a passion for excellence and a dedication to sustainability, making it a cornerstone of the global pharmaceutical supply chain and a reliable partner in India's rapidly expanding healthcare landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)