Freudenberg Showcases Pioneering Medical Solutions at CPhI & PMEC India 2024
Freudenberg, a leading global technology company, will feature innovative pharmaceutical and healthcare solutions at CPhI & PMEC India 2024. With a focus on sealing technologies, filtration systems, and manufacturing advancements, Freudenberg aims to address the evolving needs of India's pharmaceutical sector while celebrating its 175th anniversary of global operations.
- Country:
- India
Freudenberg, a global leader in technology, is set to make a significant impact at CPhI & PMEC India 2024 with its wide array of pioneering solutions tailored for the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. The German-based company showcases its extensive expertise in fields such as biopharmaceutical devices, high-performance sealing, and innovative filtration technologies.
Among the highlights at their booth in Hall No. 15 - No. A.22 are cutting-edge offerings from Freudenberg Medical, Freudenberg-NOK India, and Freudenberg Filtration Technologies. These divisions are committed to advancing pharmaceutical innovation, from precision-engineered fluid handling solutions to high-performance sealing systems and sophisticated air filtration products.
As Freudenberg celebrates its 175th anniversary, it remains at the forefront of technological advancements, driven by a passion for excellence and a dedication to sustainability, making it a cornerstone of the global pharmaceutical supply chain and a reliable partner in India's rapidly expanding healthcare landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
