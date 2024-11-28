Australia's Pioneering Teen Social Media Ban: Tech Trials to Set Global Precedent

In an ambitious move, Australia's government is undertaking a trial to identify technology solutions for enforcing the world's first national teen social media ban, a decision that could set a global precedent.

The trial, conducted by tech contractor KJR, involves software testers who will apply their expertise, as well as their parental insights, to the task of navigating age restrictions online. This initiative, running from January to March, will target approximately 1,200 Australians, aiming to safeguard youth privacy amid growing mental health concerns.

With platforms like Instagram and TikTok under scrutiny, options such as biometric age estimation and document verification are being explored. Results from the study could shape international approaches to online age checks, balancing privacy and access for younger users globally.

