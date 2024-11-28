Left Menu

Australia's Pioneering Teen Social Media Ban: Tech Trials to Set Global Precedent

Australia's government embarks on an unprecedented trial to determine age-checking technology solutions for enforcing a national ban on social media usage by under-16s. The trial, led by software testers and impacting platforms including Instagram and TikTok, will influence future international legislation on online age verification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 18:18 IST
In an ambitious move, Australia's government is undertaking a trial to identify technology solutions for enforcing the world's first national teen social media ban, a decision that could set a global precedent.

The trial, conducted by tech contractor KJR, involves software testers who will apply their expertise, as well as their parental insights, to the task of navigating age restrictions online. This initiative, running from January to March, will target approximately 1,200 Australians, aiming to safeguard youth privacy amid growing mental health concerns.

With platforms like Instagram and TikTok under scrutiny, options such as biometric age estimation and document verification are being explored. Results from the study could shape international approaches to online age checks, balancing privacy and access for younger users globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

