2024 Broadband Development Congress in Cape Town: AI, Sustainability, and Future of Africa’s Digital Connectivity

The 2024 Broadband Development Congress, held in Cape Town during Africa Tech Festival 2024 and hosted by the World Broadband Association (WBBA), brought together prominent global leaders and key stakeholders to discuss innovative solutions to broadband challenges in Africa. The event showcased success stories in broadband adoption and marked the release of a pivotal whitepaper titled "The Role of AI in Fixed Networks Sustainability", which underscores AI's role in enhancing operational efficiencies, reducing energy use, and lowering carbon footprints in broadband infrastructure.

Broadband subscriptions across Africa surged by 22% in 2024, with revenues projected to grow 45% to $6.7 billion by 2029. This growth highlights broadband's transformative impact on Africa’s digital economy, with the Congress emphasizing the importance of partnerships, investments, and regulatory support in achieving universal connectivity.

The Congress was inaugurated by Dr. Li Zhengmao, WBBA Chairman, who highlighted Africa's immense digital potential and the role of broadband in shaping the continent’s future. Prominent speakers included:

Nfaly Sylla, Guinea’s Chief of Staff at the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications, and Digital Economy, who presented the National Data Centre’s role in Guinea’s digital growth.

Ke Ruiwen, CEO of China Telecom, who discussed the transformation of telecom companies into "techcos" and shared Africa-focused investment strategies.

Norbert Prihoda, Deputy CEO of Tunisie Telecom, who emphasized the importance of AI in broadband deployment for sustainable growth.

Dr. Sunil Piyarlall, from Openserve, who advocated for equitable access to digital infrastructure.

Pieter Viljoen, CEO of Yangtze Optics Africa Cable, who explored scalable fibre production tailored to Africa’s needs.

Panel Discussions and Industry Solutions

Panels featured representatives from Omdia, MTN, Standard Bank, Gambia Telecom, and Huawei, who addressed:

Financing models and investment strategies for broadband expansion.

for broadband expansion. The regulatory framework needed to foster growth and innovation.

Practical measures to accelerate digital inclusion.

Tebogo Moloi of Standard Bank highlighted the critical role of digital infrastructure in enhancing banking and financial services, while Kim Jin of Huawei proposed innovative monetization models to stimulate Africa's digital economy.

Focus on AI and Smart Sustainability

WBBA Director General Martin Creaner delivered a compelling closing address on "smart sustainability" and the transformative role of AI in broadband networks. Reflecting on the key themes of the whitepaper, he called on operators to prioritize data availability and quality to maximize AI’s potential.

Key Takeaways from the Whitepaper

The newly released whitepaper, "The Role of AI in Fixed Networks Sustainability", explores:

AI’s role in optimizing network management and planning.

Sustainable practices to reduce environmental impact.

Challenges in ensuring high-quality data for AI integration.

The document serves as a roadmap for leaders aiming to build sustainable, resilient broadband networks.

Building Africa’s Digital Future

The Congress affirmed the WBBA’s commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration among its 130 global members, with an expanding African representation. By addressing investment challenges, promoting scalable solutions, and leveraging AI, the WBBA aims to ensure broadband access for all, supporting Africa’s transformation into a digitally connected continent.

Download the WhitepaperAccess the whitepaper here to explore AI’s role in building sustainable broadband networks.